Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Latest on OKC Thunder superstar's status (March 16) 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having the best season of his career and has the OKC Thunder clicking on all cylinders with a month left before the playoffs. The Thunder are set to end their three-game road trip on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks. But is SGA playing the second game of a back-to-back?

According to ESPN's latest injury report, Gilgeous-Alexander should be ready to play versus the Bucks. The Thunder are coming off a 113-107 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, so some of the star players may get rested.

However, the NBA is already investigating the Thunder for resting their players without real injuries. The franchise might not want to risk any repercussions before the issue ends. The Thunder sat out all of their starters on March 7, a potential violation of the league's player participation policy.



The OKC Thunder's injury report will get updated as tipoff inches closer though players like Jalen Williams, Nikola Topic, Alex Ducas and Ajay Mitchell are already ruled out. Ousmane Dieng, Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren and Aaron Wiggins are likely game-time decisions.

Dort suffered the injury on Saturday, so a rest for him will be warranted. Holmgren's injury management allows him to not play in back-to-back games this season. As for Wiggins, he was dealing with an illness though he usually plays well when at least one starter is out of action.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been very durable this season, playing in 65 out of the 67 games for the Thunder. He missed his first game on Jan. 17 against the Dallas Mavericks. He was dealing with a sprained right wrist though it was very minor.

The second game was on March 7, which was against the Portland Trail Blazers. He wasn't dealing with any injuries and was officially inactive due to rest.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops 48 in Detroit amid tight MVP race

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops 48 in Detroit amid tight MVP race. (Photo: IMAGN)

The latest NBA MVP ladder showed that the race for the biggest individual award in basketball is very tight. Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has overtaken Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in this week's rankings. Jokic is clearly having the best season of his career as he goes for a historic fourth MVP win.

On the other hand, SGA's scoring has paced the league and helped the OKC Thunder earn the second-best record in the NBA. He responded to his drop to the second spot with a 48-point performance in the Thunder's 113-107 win against the Detroit Pistons.



It will be interesting to see how the MVP race would play with one month left in the regular season. Jokic likely averages a triple-double, while SGA takes home the scoring title. Voter fatigue could also be a factor, as well as the Thunder's superior record than the Denver Nuggets.

