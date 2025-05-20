Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest update on Thunder superstar (May 20)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is available to play Game 1 of the OKC Thunder's Western Conference final series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. The superstar guard is fresh off a second-round playoff series, having led the Thunder to a dominant 93-125 Game 7 victory at home against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Ad

SGA tallied 35 points off of 12-of-19 shooting, along with three rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block to help OKC advance to the conference finals for the first time since 2012.

In the post-game press conference after the second-round win, Gilgeous-Alexander touched on the upcoming series when asked about what it means to be the highest seed remaining in the 2025 playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Nothing at all," Gilgeous-Alexander emphasized. "We play a really good team in the Timberwolves, and we gotta try to beat them four times before they beat us four times, and that's all I'm worried about, all our team is worried about."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The upcoming series will be the first time the OKC Thunder face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the conference finals. The two teams have met just once in the postseason, in the first round of the 1998 playoffs, when the Thunder were based in Seattle as the SuperSonics.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played 23 games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, winning 12, averaging 25.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. The upcoming series will be his first time facing the Timberwolves in the playoffs.

Ad

SGA and the Thunder faced the Timberwolves four times in the 2024-25 regular season. The MVP frontrunner averaged 35.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.8 steals as the two teams once twice apiece, one at home and the other away.

In the ongoing postseason, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. The three-time NBA All-Star is shooting 47.8% from the field, including 29.3% from beyond the arc, with the Thunder going 8-3.

Ad

How to watch Game 1 of Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder?

Game 1 of the Timberwolves-Thunder conference final series is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ESPN2 and can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More