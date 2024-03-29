Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest on MVP candidate's injury status (March 29)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is unlikely to play against the Phoenix Suns. The OKC Thunder superstar is carrying a doubtful status ahead of the enticing Western Conference matchup. SGA has been reliable this year, playing 70 games, the most since his sophomore season.

He has led the Thunder to a 50-22 record, averaging 30.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists. OKC will miss him against a star-studded Suns lineup led by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

The Thunder are contending for the #1 seed and might slip further in the race against the 51-22 Denver Nuggets and 50-22 Minnesota Timberwolves for the #1 or #2 seed.

What happened to Shai Gilegous-Alexander?

Gilgeous-Alexander is on the Thunder's injury report, citing a right quad contusion. He suffered the injury on Mar. 20 against the Utah Jazz. Gilegous-Alexander played the following three games but sat out Wednesday's 132-126 OT loss to the Houston Rockets.

It was a back-to-back contest, so it seemed like a precaution, but the injury could be worse than it's presumed to be, forcing the two-time All-Star to potentially miss a second straight game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats vs. Phoenix Suns

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 24.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 5.5 apg against the Phoenix Suns in 13 games. He's 10-3 against the OKC Thunder's conference rivals.

Gilgeous-Alexander was dominant in the two meetings with OKC this season. He had 35 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 111-99 road win on Nov. 12 and 35 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, three steals and three blocks on Mar. 3, also on the road, in a 118-110 win.

SGA's production on both ends sums up why his absence could cost the Thunder a potential win against the inconsistent Suns at home.

Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey will have to shoulder the load in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's absence. All three are potent to produce the goods but must execute their plans perfectly against the experienced Suns.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs. OKC Thunder?

Arizona Family 3TV/ Arizona Family Sports and Bally Sports Oklahoma will broadcast the Phoenix Suns vs. OKC Thunder game. Fans outside local regions can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center, the Thunder's home court.

This game could be a preview of a 2024 NBA playoffs first-round series matchup. The Thunder could secure either of the top three seeds, while the Suns could be the sixth, seventh or eighth seed.