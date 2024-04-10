Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against San Antonio Spurs? Latest on All-Star guard's status (April 10) 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned for the OKC Thunder on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. He had missed the past four games with injury, but Gilgeous-Alexander picked up where he left off, tallying 40 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in OKC's 112-105 comeback win.

The Thunder are playing on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back, so there's uncertainty over SGA's presence. He played without a minute restriction and looked in great rhythm, so SGA could play against the Spurs.

It would help him keep the momentum going after missing four consecutive games, which is crucial ahead of the playoffs.

What happened to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was dealing with a right quad contusion, forcing him to miss four games. He revealed on Tuesday that the issue bothered him since the March 20 game against the Utah Jazz. He couldn't play at his usual level in four games post that, with subpar averages of 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 44.1%, including 20.0% from the 3.

Shai Gilegous-Alexander Stats vs. San Antonio Spurs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 21.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 4.7 apg in 18 games against the San Antonio Spurs and has been on the winning side 10 times. His best outing against the Spurs was on Feb. 24, 2021, when he tallied 42 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 102-99 win.

Gilgeous-Alexander appeared in all three games between the Thunder and Spurs this season, averaging 30.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 6.0 apg and 3.3 spg. SGA finished with 31 points and six rebounds when the Thunder last played the Spurs on Feb. 29.

However, the Thunder lost 132-118. Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to avenge that in Wednesday's home contest.

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. OKC Thunder?

Bally Sports Southwest (San Antonio) and Bally Sports Oklahoma will broadcast the San Antonio Spurs-OKC Thunder game. Fans outside local regions can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center, the Thunder's home court.

The Thunder are the overwhelming favorites to win, as they are coming off consecutive wins. Meanwhile, the Spurs won Tuesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies but have lost thrice in five games.

They are also missing multiple rotation players, which dampens their shot of registering another win over the Thunder this season.