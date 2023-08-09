Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight vs Germany - August 9th, 2023 | FIBA World Cup 2023 Tuneup Games

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Canada will take on Germany in their first 2023 FIBA World Cup tune-up game on Wednesday, August 9th.

The Canadians have selected a strong squad consisting of multiple NBA players with prominent names like Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray and RJ Barrett in the fold. Gilgeous-Alexander enters the tournament as arguably the second-best player behind Slovenia's Luka Doncic.

Canada's hopes will rest on his shoulders in crunch situations during this tournament, where they are favored to make a deep run. He is also among the leaders in the locker room.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will take part in their preparations against Germany on the road on Wednesday. His presence favors Canada to win against the Germans. However, Germany is no pushover. They have been efficient at this level and will have a homecourt advantage.

They have some quality NBA talent like Dennis Schroder, Franz Wagner, Daniel Theis and Moritz Wagner on the team. The Germans reached the semi-finals stage of the EuroBasket last summer with the current core and won the bronze medal game too.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is ready for the FIBA challenge

International basketball tournaments are a lot different than the NBA. Majority of the top teams have played with the same core for decades. The rules are slightly different too, and it's more physically intense too. The transition from NBA basketball to FIBA can be challenging, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is ready. Here's what he said ahead of the preparations for the 2023 FIBA World Cup:

‍"Yeah, we're going to play fast. Play hard. Play very tough defensively and play together offensively."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was already up to speed with team-building exercises behind the scenes this summer with his national team teammates. According to Canada head coach Jordi Fernandez, SGA kept the team connected via calls and group messages. Here's what Fernandez said about his star player's leadership:

"It’s cool because it doesn’t feel forced. It comes natural. I think the guys have that relationship where they know each other, they like each other. Shai always has a smile on his face.

"And we need to have a group that enjoys being together. They have fun working together. There has to be that level of happiness and fun and hanging out. That is important for us as an organization. We are going to do it right. We are going to compete and [the] guys will enjoy it so all those guys make it happen."

Canada has a deep roster, which is well-balanced. They have depth on both ends of the court and size, which matters during international tournaments.

