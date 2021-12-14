"Is Steph Curry ahead of KD?” - Jalen Rose believes Kevin Durant is in a league of his own after 50-piece against Detroit Pistons

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has been turning heads this season with incredible performances for the Nets. The Slim Reaper has garnered massive praise from the NBA community.

The latest example of such high praise for Kevin Durant was in ESPN's show Jalen & Jacoby. Former NBA player Jalen Rose waxed lyrical about how good Kevin Durant's 51-point performance was against the Detroit Pistons.

Rose also brought up comparisons with Steph Curry, and spoke about who out of the two ranks higher on his all-time greatest NBA players list. He said:

"Is Steph Curry ahead of KD? The answer was no to me. Kevin Durant scored 51 points in downtown Detroit last night in an epic performance. So, I salute Easy Money Sniper for putting on a throwback kinda show. "

Rose was talking about the greatness of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant when compared to some of the other greats like Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and LeBron James.

Is Kevin Durant the favorite for the MVP award this season?

Kevin Durant goes up for a slam dunk.

Arguably the best player in basketball right now, Kevin Durant has been lighting up the NBA this season.

The Slim Reaper is currently averaging 29.4 points, 5.6 assists and 7.6 rebounds while shooting the ball better than 38% from beyond the arc and almost 53% from the field. Durant was always considered to be an efficient scorer but these are incredible numbers even by his standards as he leads the NBA in scoring this season.

The four-time scoring champion and two-time Finals MVP has his eyes set on the MVP award this season in addition to leading the Brooklyn Nets to the promised land. Despite his heroics last season against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Nets bowed out in seven games.

NBA.com/Stats @nbastats



Full Leaderboard: The TOTAL POINTS and POINTS PER GAME leaders through Week 8 of the @NBA season.Full Leaderboard: nba.com/stats/leaders/ The TOTAL POINTS and POINTS PER GAME leaders through Week 8 of the @NBA season. Full Leaderboard: nba.com/stats/leaders/ https://t.co/U6SApUVqOW

The MVP award always looks at the team's record just as much as the individual's performance. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are currently atop the Eastern Conference with a 19-8 record and are two games ahead of second seed Chicago Bulls. They have managed all of this without the exploits of Kyrie Irving and with James Harden still struggling to reach his best.

Durant's closest competitor for the MVP award right now is his former teammate Steph Curry. While KD is scoring more points than Curry and more efficiently as well, the latter does hold over him that brilliant performance against the Nets. The Golden State Warriors' star dropped 37 points in a 117-99 demolition of the Brooklyn-based franchise.

With all that said, the race for the MVP award is far from being concluded as we are still only in December. The likes of Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo are also players that KD needs to keep an eye out for and there will be a lot more clarity about the MVP award after the All-Star Game.

