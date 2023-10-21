Is Steph Curry on Fortnite? Exploring Warriors star’s latest collaboration

Steph Curry has continued to find ways to entertain fans off the court nearly as much as he does on the court. Fans have continued to catch Curry on TV, both as a competitor and as a host. This offseason, he and Klay Thompson participated in a televised two-on-two golf tournament. That isn't all, the four-time NBA champ has also hosted another golf-related show known as 'Holey Moley'.

Curry's latest collaboration, however, will keep fans entertained for quite some time. According to reports, Curry and Creators Corp have launched an all-new basketball-themed Fortnite challenge called 'Run the Ring'.

The game, which includes Curry, sees players run through a series of basketball-themed Fortnite obstacle courses and includes trick shots for players to make. In an announcement relayed by Sports Illustrated, Unanimous Media cofounders Steph Curry and Erick Peyton were quoted as saying:

"We’re excited to have Unanimous Media enter the world of gaming by working with Creators Corp to bring fans Steph Curry: Run The Ring. We’ve enjoyed seeing these creative universes expand over the years and are looking forward to connecting with our audience through a new and exciting platform."

How can fans play 'Steph Curry: Run the Ring' Fortnite experience?

Epic Games recently made the decision to open up their creator library and give gamers the chance to push the limits of what has previously been thought possible. The battle royale game that took the world by storm has since expanded, with an offering for everyone no matter what sort of games they're interested in.

According to the announcement from Unanimous Media, those interested in playing 'Steph Curry: Run the Ring' will be in for an obstacle-course style game. The previously mentioned statement describes the game mode as:

"A competitive obstacle course style game through Fortnite’s Unreal Editor (UEFN) based around movement and speed of completion of four levels. Players enter the game as a Fortnite character and interact with Steph Curry’s character as they play."

Those interested in playing will need to have either a PC, Xbox or Playstation console. From there, creator code: '0980-3642-2044' can be used to enter Curry's 'Run the Ring' game mode.

Fortunately, with Curry being an avid gamer himself, the game is in fact free, meaning there are no add-ons or DLCs required in order to play. With that in mind, It's unclear at this time whether or not the new game will be multiplayer, or if it's a single-player mode.