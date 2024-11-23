Is Steph Curry playing against San Antonio Spurs? Latest on Warriors superstar's availability (Nov. 23)

Steph Curry is expected to play in the Golden State Warriors’ matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. The Warriors will be on the second night of a back-to-back after a 112-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

Curry has been managing a right knee bursitis issue and was listed as probable against the Pelicans. However, he was upgraded to "available" just before tip-off and ended up playing 33 minutes. The four-time NBA champion contributed 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, along with seven rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block.

Despite Curry missing three games this season, the Warriors have continued to perform at a high level, with other players stepping up in his absence. Steve Kerr’s squad holds the top spot in the Western Conference with a 12-3 record through 15 games.

Curry has been impressive when on the floor, averaging 22.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals across 12 games, shooting an efficient 48.9% from the field, including an outstanding 45.0% from 3-point range.

Steph Curry vs. San Antonio Spurs

Steph Curry has faced the San Antonio Spurs 36 times in his illustrious career. The perennial All-Star has averaged 22.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, shooting an impressive 46.8% from the field, including 41.9% from 3-point range.

Last season, Curry delivered standout performances against the Spurs, playing two games and scoring over 30 points in both, averaging an outstanding 34.0 points and 7.0 assists, showcasing his dominance.

How to watch Steph Curry in action during Warriors vs Spurs game?

The Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

The Warriors vs. Spurs game will be broadcast live in NBCS - Bay Area (local) and FanDuel Sports Network Southwest (local). The live streaming of the game will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

