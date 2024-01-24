Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Atlanta Hawks? Latest on NBA's all-time 3-point scoring leader's status (January 24)

Steph Curry's status for Wednesday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks has been a key talking point. Curry and the Golden State Warriors haven't been in action since their Jan. 15 116-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The unfortunate passing of their assistant coach, Dejan Milojevic, on Jan. 17 saw their games against the Utah Jazz on the same day and the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 19 get postponed.

The Warriors are back after 10 days. For those wondering about Curry's status for the game, the two-time NBA MVP will be available for the Warriors. Curry isn't on the team's injury report. The NBA's all-time 3-point scoring leader has been healthy and available for majority of the season, playing all but three games.

Curry has averaged 26.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting on 45/40/92 splits. However, that hasn't mattered much for the Warriors in the grand scheme of things as they are reeling in 12 in the Western Conference standings, with an underwhelming 18-22 record.

Steph Curry's injuries this season

Steph Curry has sustained a knee injury earlier this season. The ailment forced him to miss two games. Curry suffered the injury on Nov. 13 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He missed his third game of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 13, citing rest. It was the second night of a back-to-back. Curry had played 24 consecutive games leading up to that point.

Steph Curry stats vs. Atlanta Hawks

Steph Curry has suited up in 20 games against the Atlanta Hawks. He boasts a 14-6 record against the Eastern Conference outfit. Curry's averaged 23.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 6.5 apg against the Hawks, shooting on 48/37/93 splits.

Curry and the Warriors last played the Hawks on Mar. 17, 2023, in the 2022-23 NBA season. The Warriors lost that game 127-119 despite Curry's 31 points, six rebounds and five assists.

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors?

The Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors is the headliner for Wednesday's slate on NBA League Pass. The game will be available online for all viewers, local, national and international, on the league's official app. Meanwhile, NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Southeast Atlanta will provide TV coverage in local regions.

Former and current All-Stars like Steph Curry, Dejounte Murray, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will headline this contest. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET (7:00 PM PT) at the Warriors' homecourt, Chase Center.

