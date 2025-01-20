  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Stephen Curry
  • Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest injury update for 2x NBA MVP (Jan. 20)

Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest injury update for 2x NBA MVP (Jan. 20)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jan 20, 2025 21:58 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest injury update (Image Source: Imagn)

Steph Curry is available for suiting up against the Boston Celtics in Monday's marquee matchup. The two-time NBA MVP suffered an ankle injury at the end of Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Curry left the contest with a minute left after a collision with former teammate Jordan Poole.

He limped off the floor and didn't return after trying to stretch his ankle out. After the game, Curry said he felt "great," telling reporters he would see them on Monday. However, the Warriors' latest injury update suggests Curry will play the game.

also-read-trending Trending

Steph Curry stats vs. Boston Celtics

Steph Curry has averaged 23.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 27 games against the Celtics. He holds a 14-13 record. Curry also had a finals win over the Eastern Conference heavyweights. He led the Warriors to a 4-2 series win in 2022 and won his maiden NBA Finals MVP.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Monday's contest would be the second matchup of the year between the Warriors and Celtics. In their previous meeting at the TD Garden on Nov. 6, the Warriors won 118-112, with Curry tallying 27 points on 8 of 17 shots. He added seven rebounds, nine assists and four steals.

The Warriors had an 11-point lead at the half and were in control for most of the night. However, the Dubs were a 7-1 team then. They are 21-20 on the year leading up to Monday's game, while the Celtics are 29-13.

Steph Curry's presence is critical for the Warriors' chances of recording an improbable series sweep over their cross-conference rivals. The Warriors are already without forwards Jonathan Kuminga, the team's second-best scorer and Draymond Green, their best defender.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors?

TNT, TruTV and Max will nationally televise the matchup between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Bay Area will provide coverage in local regions. Viewers outside the U.S. can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The Celtics are -7.5-point favorites to win with a -305 money line. The Warriors' injuries potentially hinder their chances of capitalizing on homecourt advantage, Boston's recent slump and a head-to-head advantage this year.

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी