Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest injury update for 2x NBA MVP (Jan. 20)

Steph Curry is available for suiting up against the Boston Celtics in Monday's marquee matchup. The two-time NBA MVP suffered an ankle injury at the end of Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Curry left the contest with a minute left after a collision with former teammate Jordan Poole.

He limped off the floor and didn't return after trying to stretch his ankle out. After the game, Curry said he felt "great," telling reporters he would see them on Monday. However, the Warriors' latest injury update suggests Curry will play the game.

Steph Curry stats vs. Boston Celtics

Steph Curry has averaged 23.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 27 games against the Celtics. He holds a 14-13 record. Curry also had a finals win over the Eastern Conference heavyweights. He led the Warriors to a 4-2 series win in 2022 and won his maiden NBA Finals MVP.

Monday's contest would be the second matchup of the year between the Warriors and Celtics. In their previous meeting at the TD Garden on Nov. 6, the Warriors won 118-112, with Curry tallying 27 points on 8 of 17 shots. He added seven rebounds, nine assists and four steals.

The Warriors had an 11-point lead at the half and were in control for most of the night. However, the Dubs were a 7-1 team then. They are 21-20 on the year leading up to Monday's game, while the Celtics are 29-13.

Steph Curry's presence is critical for the Warriors' chances of recording an improbable series sweep over their cross-conference rivals. The Warriors are already without forwards Jonathan Kuminga, the team's second-best scorer and Draymond Green, their best defender.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors?

TNT, TruTV and Max will nationally televise the matchup between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Bay Area will provide coverage in local regions. Viewers outside the U.S. can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The Celtics are -7.5-point favorites to win with a -305 money line. The Warriors' injuries potentially hinder their chances of capitalizing on homecourt advantage, Boston's recent slump and a head-to-head advantage this year.

