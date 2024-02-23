Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on 2-time MVP's status (February 23)

Steph Curry will play on Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets. The Golden State Warriors' All-Star has been in tremendous shape this season, missing only three games, of which only two were due to injury and one citing rest. Curry has played back-to-backs, too.

In 51 games, he's averaged 28.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists on 46/42/92 splits. The game against the Hornets will be a family reunion for Curry, who will play against his brother Seth Curry, while their father, Dell Curry, will be on the broadcast for the Hornets.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Curry has dealt with one injury this season. He sustained a knee contusion in November against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curry missed two games because of that blow. He's been available otherwise, with zero ailments bugging him this season.

Steph Curry stats vs. Charlotte Hornets

Steph Curry has played 20 games against his hometown franchise. He holds a 13-7 record against Charlotte. Curry has averaged 26.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 7.1 apg against them. He last played against them on Oct. 29, 2022. Curry had 31 points, 11 rebounds and six assists on 45.5% shooting. The Warriors lost that contest 120-113 in overtime.

The Warriors struggled massively on the road in 2022-23. However, Friday could be an entirely different outcome. It's a home game for the Dubs, and they are in much better form, having won seven of their last eight games.

Steph Curry torches Lakers with 32-point night ahead of Hornets clash

Steph Curry was firing on all cylinders in his first game back since the 2024 NBA All-Star break. He had 32 points, eight assists and three steals, shooting 50.0%, including 6 of 13 from 3-point land. Curry was +25 in his minutes. He was critical in helping the Warriors by not letting the Lakers get back in the game in the first half.

The two-time MVP had 25 of his 32 points in the first half alone on 9 of 12 shooting, including 5 of 7 from deep. The Warriors ended the half with a 67-56 lead. That was enough for the Warriors to put the game to bed as they stretched their lead to 16 in the third quarter and sealed a 128-110 win.

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors?

Local TV operators Bally Sports Charlotte and NBC Sports Bay Area will cover the Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors game. Tipoff is at 10:00 pm ET at Chase Center, the Warriors' homecourt.