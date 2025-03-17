Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Concerning injury update emerges for 2x NBA MVP (Mar. 17)

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is "questionable" to play against the Denver Nuggets in Monday's marquee clash. Curry is on the injury report, citing a "right low back strain." It's the first time he's on the injury list for this ailment. The two-time NBA MVP has been relatively healthy since the All-Star break, playing all 12 games.

The Warriors have lost just once in that stretch. Curry has been dealing with back issues for the past two games. He used a heat pack during his off minutes against the Kings and Knicks. Curry and the Warriors are also playing on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, and Golden State might load-manage him amid this injury.

The Warriors will have Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green available against the Nuggets, so this could lead to Curry sitting out Monday's matchup. The Nuggets also have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon as questionable, so it might be better for Golden State to rest Curry.

They are 11-1 since the All-Star break and could still win if the Nuggets enter Monday's game shorthanded.

Steph Curry stats vs. Denver Nuggets

Steph Curry has played 45 games against the Denver Nuggets, averaging 23.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists, winning only 19 times. Curry and the Warriors have lost eight consecutive regular-season games against the Nuggets, including their first matchup of the 2024-25 season.

During the Dec. 23 game, the Nuggets handed Curry and Co. a 119-115 loss. Nikola Jokic was the difference-maker with 38 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, five steals and one block on59/75/78 splits.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry had 24 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists on 34.8% shooting, including 4 of 15 from 3. The Warriors have struggled to match Denver's size, especially against Jokic. It could be a tough game if the Nuggets are healthy and the Warriors rule Curry out.

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors game?

ESPN will nationally televise the Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors game. Altitude and NBC Sports Bay Area will provide coverage in local regions. Viewers without cable TV access and outside the U.S. can catch live action online via NBA League Pass.

