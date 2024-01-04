Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on 2x NBA MVP's status (Jan. 4)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors host defending champions Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. Curry is available to play the game. The Warriors' two-time NBA MVP is not on the injury report. Curry has missed only two games this season.

Curry's presence has kept the Warriors afloat despite their struggles. They have just managed to stay around the .500 mark (16-17) behind his 27.6 points per game production on 46/41/92 splits. Curry will hope to guide his team to a big win against the Nuggets and help the Warriors hit the .500 mark again.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry endured a knee injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 12. He missed two consecutive games. However, Curry has been available since. Playing 31 out of 33 games, Curry has averaged 27.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 4.6 apg on 46/41/92 splits.

Steph Curry stats vs Denver Nuggets

Curry has played 42 games against the Nuggets. He holds a 19-23 record against the defending champions. Curry has averaged 23.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 5.8 apg on 48/43/91 splits. The All-Star point guard last played twice against the Nuggets this season, averaging 20.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 4.0 apg on 34/35/100 splits.

Curry has struggled the most against the Nuggets this year. The Warriors have also lost those games. However, Curry recently broke out of his slump. He's got good momentum coming into this game, which bodes well for the Dubs and him.

In the Warriors' Jan. 2 win over the Orlando Magic, Curry scored 36 points, with six rebounds and four steals in a 121-115 win. He shot 60.0% and 44.4% from 3-point range.

In three games before that contest, Curry had failed to shoot over 36.0%. He went two games without totaling more than 20 points. The Warriors went on a three-game losing streak in that stretch.

They returned to winning ways on the back of Steph Curry's heroics against the Magic. The Denver Nuggets provide a bigger challenge than the Magic, but the Warriors will have homecourt advantage.

Golden State also seems to have figured out a workable rotation and lineup. Chris Paul is back in the starting lineup next to Curry, while Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga are in the frontcourt with rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Brandin Podziemski and Kevon Looney were the latest to get benched. The lineup has provided Curry with adequate support, especially with Paul starting. Curry is getting more opportunities to play off the ball, where he thrives. He's getting more open looks with Paul handling the ball.