Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons? | 2021-22 NBA season

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are atop the NBA standings with a 13-2 record to start their 2021-22 campaign. Curry is one of the favorites to win the MVP award this season. He has been on a roll recently, making 30 three-pointers in his last four games.

With Klay Thompson and James Wiseman still out with injuries, the Warriors still look like championship contenders, thanks to Curry's imperious exploits. The two-time MVP is averaging 29.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season. He's also averaging 5.7 three-point shots made per game, while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc.

In the 104-89 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, Steph Curry had 40 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals despite playing with a bad hip. He also had nine makes from the three-point area, which was his 38th game with nine three-pointers made, an NBA record. No other player in history has reached double figures in that category.

NBA UK @NBAUK Curry: 40 PTS (20 PTS in the 4th quarter), 4 REB, 6 AST



With 9 threes last night, Stephen Curry broke his own record for most threes made by a player in his first 15 games of a season as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cavaliers! ☔️ Curry: 40 PTS (20 PTS in the 4th quarter), 4 REB, 6 ASTWith 9 threes last night, Stephen Curry broke his own record for most threes made by a player in his first 15 games of a season as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cavaliers! ☔️ https://t.co/lGOQWh4r3A

With the Warriors set to play their second game of a back-to-back against the lowly Detroit Pistons on the road, fans may want to know if Steph Curry would be available to play on the night.

What is Steph Curry's status for tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons?

It may not have been obvious, but Steph Curry played with a minor injury against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. Curry was dealing with a hip contusion, and was listed as 'questionable' before his status was upgraded to 'probable'.

According to Curry himself, he suffered the injury in the win over the Brooklyn Nets last Tuesday. Curry told the media that it happened when he took a charge from James Harden, and hit the floor hard.

"That charge really messed with me a little bit, so I'm just trying to deal with that a little bit. So, we'll see how it feels when I wake up," Curry said.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry said the charge he took on Harden the other night “messed with me a little bit.” Fell hard on his hip. “Not a lot of meat back there.” It sounds possible he misses tomorrow’s game in Detroit. “Gotta get an assessment.” Steph Curry said the charge he took on Harden the other night “messed with me a little bit.” Fell hard on his hip. “Not a lot of meat back there.” It sounds possible he misses tomorrow’s game in Detroit. “Gotta get an assessment.” https://t.co/8TuBBKiqm4

With the Warriors playing their second game of a back-to-back on the road, it will not be surprising to see if Steph Curry is given the night off. The Pistons are not one of the best teams in the league, but they are slowly getting better with Cade Cunningham at the helm.

The Golden State Warriors' offense revolves so much on the two-time MVP Curry that they could lose a game without him. But since Curry was able to play against the Cavaliers on Thursday, the hip injury should be nothing to worry about.

