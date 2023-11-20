Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Houston Rockets? Golden State Warriors superstar's availability status revealed (Nov. 20)

The Golden State Warriors desperately need Steph Curry to play as many games as he possibly can because they are helpless without him on the floor. Almost every offensive statistic drops by a wide margin when Curry goes to the bench, and the Warriors are almost always doomed when he misses games, regardless of the opponent.

The Dubs lost their last game against the OKC Thunder in overtime. They have now lost six games in a row and are 0-5 in the ongoing homestand. The Dubs cannot find ways to win games down the stretch and are struggling defensively in Draymond Green's absence.

The Golden State Warriors take on the Houston Rockets on Monday for their final match of their six-game homestand. Steph Curry is listed as available to play. He was listed as questionable in their last outing against the Thunder but eventually laced up. He's no longer listed in the injury report and has likely fully recovered from his knee injury.

Steph Curry is averaging the fourth-most points this season, at 30.3 points per game.

However, Gary Payton II is still out due to a strained left foot, while Trayce-Jackson Davis is listed as questionable due to soreness in his left leg. Green continues to serve his league suspension and is scheduled to miss the two matchups against the Suns and Spurs before he can return.

The Houston Rockets, meanwhile, have a rather healthy starting lineup. Rookie Amen Thompson and Victor Oladipo remain out with ankle and knee injuries, respectively.

Tari Eason is sidelined due to left leg injury management. The Rockets are playing their second game of a road trip back-to-back, though.

How to watch Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors taking on the Houston Rockets?

The game between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The tickets for the game are on sale for as low as $67 on Vivid Seats and $50 on Ticketmaster.

The game is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Bay Area for the Warriors and the Space City Home Network for the Rockets. International viewers and fans without local cable can live stream the game with the NBA League Pass.

One can also tune in to the radio channels SiriusXM, 95.7 The Game and 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM to listen to the live broadcast of the game.

NBA Fans in India can watch Steph Curry in action on the streaming service Jio Cinema and the channel Sports 18. Indian fans can also watch the game on the NBA League Pass.

