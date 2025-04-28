Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? Latest on 4x NBA champion's availability for Game 4

Steph Curry is available for the much-anticipated Game 4 of the 2025 NBA playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors. The 4x NBA champion was named in the team's updated injury list but was listed as available.

The sharpshooter's availability comes as a massive boost with Golden State looking to go 3-1 and inch closer to punching a second-round ticket. Curry was instrumental in the team's 104-93 Game 3 win with 36 points as the team played without Jimmy Butler (listed as questionable with a deep glute contusion ahead of Monday's matchup).

"Pride myself on endurance": Steph Curry on withstanding a physical Rockets ouftit

The Houston Rockets made no secret of the fact that they would bring in brute physicality to their playoff campaign. They were physical with Steph Curry, and the veteran guard later addressed how he endured all that Houston had thrown at him. Speaking to reporters after their Game 3 win, Curry said he prided himself on his endurance.

Per The Athletic:

“It is physically taxing because you’re handling the pressure on the ball. You’re trying to read where the big is, where certain driving gaps might be or where the pass is. So you’ve got to be locked in — mentally, physically, emotionally. Be patient, knowing if it doesn’t happen early, it’s a 48-minute game. And I do pride myself on endurance, to be able to finish as strong as you might start and feel as good in the fourth quarter as I do in the first quarter.”

Despite the Rockets' stern defense, Curry has managed to keep the Warriors offense churning. It remains to be seen if he can continue to do the same when the teams meet at the Chase Center on Monday.

