Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? Latest on 4x NBA champion's status ahead of Game 5 showdown (April 30)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are one win away from advancing to the Western Conference semifinals. The Warriors are back at the Toyota Center to face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

But is the four-time NBA champion playing tonight against the Rockets? The latest injury report has revealed Curry's status for a must-watch Game 5. He has been listed as available despite his thumb injury and will be wearing a splint to protect it from further damage.

Gary Payton II is also on the injury report because of a left thumb injury, but is listed as available like Curry. Jimmy Butler is tagged as probable with his hip injury, but he's expected to play since he was able to play magnificently in Game 4 despite the pain.

Steph Curry is coming off a 17-point performance in Game 4, his lowest-scoring output of the series so far. Curry continued to get hounded by the Houston Rockets' defense, but the Golden State Warriors still found a way to win.

Jimmy Butler led the way with 27 points, five rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes. Brandin Podziemski also stepped up big time, finishing with 26 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Quinten Post was huge off the bench, scoring 13 points and playing great defense when Draymond Green was sitting due to foul trouble. Green had the clutch stop against Alperen Sengun that sealed the Warriors' 109-106 win and 3-1 series lead.

How did Steph Curry suffer his thumb injury?

How did Steph Curry suffer his thumb injury? (Photo: IMAGN)

In the Golden State Warriors' penultimate game of the regular season against the Portland Trail Blazers on April 11, Steph Curry suffered a thumb injury in the first half. It happened after hitting his right hand on Justin Minaya's knee during a dribble move.

Curry briefly exited the game and returned with a splint on his right thumb. He played the rest of the contest and even suited up in the team's final regular-season game. He has been wearing a splint since the injury, though it hasn't seriously affected his production.

Luckily for Curry and the Warriors, X-rays on his thumb were negative, and it was just an aggravation of a previous thumb injury back in January. It was nothing serious, but the Warriors are always being cautious. He has remained on the injury report since then, though he hasn't missed a game.

