Is Steph Curry playing tonight against LA Clippers? Latest on 4x NBA champion's availability (April 13)

Steph Curry is the only name on the Golden State Warriors' injury report for their mouth-watering season finale against the LA Clippers on Sunday. Curry is listed as questionable with a thumb injury for the high-stakes showdown, which the Warriors need to win to guarantee an automatic playoff seed.

The All-Star guard has been battling a thumb injury and aggravated it during Friday’s matchup against the Trail Blazers. Curry hobbled off the court during the opening frame after jamming his hand against Portland defender Justin Minaya. However, to the relief of fans, he returned with a taped-up hand to play the remainder of the game.

The four-time NBA champion finished with 14 points on 6-of-14 shooting, along with five assists, five rebounds and a block in the 103-86 win.

“The same thing (thumb injury), but hopefully it wasn’t anything serious,” Curry told the media after the game. “I just know it hurts right now, but I’ll be all right. I don’t think it’ll last too long,” he added.

More importantly, Steph Curry also said that a game of such magnitude against the Clippers "should be like a Game 7 kind of vibe."

“You win and you control your destiny on a guaranteed playoff series. If you lose, you roll the dice. Pressure on, then,” Curry added.

Tthe Clippers have been a thorn for Steph Curry and Co., who are winless in six meetings.

What to expect from LA Clippers vs Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors?

The Warriors' campaign has had its ups and downs. But after the arrival of Jimmy Butler, they went on a run and solidified their status as title contenders.

However, there’s no hiding from the reality that they’ve dropped games that proved costly, like the defeat to the San Antonio Spurs and a tough loss to the Houston Rockets this week, which saw them fall behind their Sunday opponents.

The Warriors are sixth in the Western Conference with a 48-33 record. A win against the Clippers will guarantee them a spot in the playoffs, while a loss to the Clippers at home will not only dent their automatic playoff hopes but could also put them in the play-in tournament, where they have 0-3 record.

