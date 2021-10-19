Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the LA Lakers? | 2021-22 NBA Season

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will open their 2021-22 NBA campaign against the LA Lakers at the Staples Center on October 19th. The Warriors will look to get their season going against an overhauled Lakers team led by LeBron James.

Curry has had an amazing preseason, playing four of his team's five exhibition games. The two-time MVP was only rested in the Warriors' fourth preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 12th. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that he did so to give Curry and Draymond Green a breather.

In his last preseason game, Steph Curry went bonkers against the Blazers. He exploded for 41 points, nine rebounds and two assists in the Warriors' 119-97 victory. He is already in form heading into the new season, needing only 19 shots to score 41 points in his last outing.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife STEPH CURRY vs BLAZERS🔥41 PTS

9 REB

7 3PT

2 AST

2 STL

2 4PT PLAYS

What is Steph Curry's status for tonight's game against the LA Lakers?

Steph Curry led the league in three-pointers made last season.

Steph Curry is expected to start and play the full minutes tonight against the LA Lakers. It is opening night in the NBA, so the Warriors' stars are expected to show up, especially in Hollywood against the Lakers.

Curry was relatively healthy all season long last year. He only missed nine games due to various minor injuries. He led the league in scoring, averaging 32.0 points per game, and was voted third in the NBA MVP voting.

The Warriors' injury report against the Lakers does not include Steph Curry. Only three Warriors players have been ruled out of the team's season opener. They are Klay Thompson, James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga.

Thompson is still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, while Wiseman will be re-evaluated on November 1st. Meanwhile, Kuminga is expected to be re-evaluated sometime this week.

San Francisco Chronicle @sfchronicle The Warriors are going to be without two of their promising young players for a while longer. One will be reevaluated in a week, the other on Nov. 1. trib.al/FVMmKLb The Warriors are going to be without two of their promising young players for a while longer. One will be reevaluated in a week, the other on Nov. 1. trib.al/FVMmKLb

Steph Curry was back to his old, MVP self last season, reminding everyone why he is still one of the best players in the game. He will have extra motivation heading into this season, as the Warriors failed to make the playoffs last season.

The Golden State Warriors' depth will be one of their strengths this NBA season, despite three key injuries heading into their opener. Nevertheless, Steph Curry is expected to be the team's best player all season long.

Edited by Bhargav