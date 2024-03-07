Is Steph Curry playing tonight? Latest on Golden State Warriors’ 2x MVP’s status vs Chicago Bulls

The Golden State Warriors' fans will be delighted to know that their talisman and best player, Stephen Curry, will be playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls.

The Warriors will play the second of their back-to-back fixtures at the Chase Center. Curry has not missed a game since January 13 and has been in stellar form of late.

Curry contributed with 29 points, five assists, and eight rebounds in the Warriors’ latest clash against the Milwaukee Bucks, which the Dub Nation won 125-90.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jonathan Kuminga, who contributed 20 points, was one of the chief sources of offensive inspiration for the Warriors.

What happened to Stephen Curry?

Curry suffered a knee injury in the game against the Boston Celtics, a clash that ended in a disappointing loss for his team. He played for slightly more than 16 minutes, during which he produced only 4 points and 3 assists.

As a result, fans wondered if the two-time NBA MVP would be available against the Bucks. However, with Steph seemingly back to his best, he is expected to play a starring role against the Chicago Bulls, who are currently on a two-game winning streak.

Steph Curry stats vs. Chicago Bulls

Curry has faced the Bulls 26 times in his career and has averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 assists and 5.1 rebounds. The traditionally strong Golden State Warriors and Curry’s own exploits have led to an 18-8 record against the Bulls.

The two teams have also clashed this season once already, with the Warriors finishing as the winners. Steph scored 27 points and had almost a double-double, with 9 assists and 5 rebounds.

He converted 6 of his 15 3-point attempts during the clash, which is not his best but is still grossly impressive. The Warriors will be hoping for a similarly starring role against the Bulls in the upcoming game.

Stephen Curry is crucial for the Warriors against the Bulls

So far this season, the Warriors have been quite uneven. They have had constant issues and even had an embarrassing loss against the Boston Celtics (122-88). The Warriors replied with a dominant victory over the Bucks, thanks to Curry.

There is little doubt that the Dub Nation’s offense thoroughly depends on Curry, although the likes of Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green also played their parts.

The Warriors decided to start Klay Thompson off the bench against the Bucks, a move that might as well be stuck to for the time being, considering the five-time All-Star’s patchy form of late.

Expand Tweet

Hence, while the Warriors are the majority’s favorites for this clash, much will depend on what kind of day Curry ends up having.