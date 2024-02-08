Is Steph Curry playing tonight? Latest on Golden State Warriors’ 2x MVP’s status vs Indiana Pacers

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are on a two-game win streak after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 127-104 on Wednesday. The Warriors will play the second game of a back-to-back on the road against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The two-time MVP played Wednesday and should suit up against Indiana as well. As Golden State had a blowout win against Philly, Steph Curry played just 24 minutes and 36 seconds. He sat out the fourth quarter and finished the night with nine points, three rebounds, one assist and one block.

After Wednesday’s win, the Golden State Warriors moved up a spot to 11th in the West with a 23-25 record. They have won four of the past five games and seem to have finally gotten some kind of momentum heading into the All-Star break.

Including Thursday’s game, Golden State has five games before the break. The Warriors will probably look to get to the .500 mark by the time the five games are over.

Steph Curry injury status

Curry is not a part of the Golden State Warriors’ injury report and he should be good to go against the Indiana Pacers. The four-time NBA champion has missed just three games this season. His most recent absence was against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 13, which was prompted as a rest on the second game of back-to-backs.

Steph Curry averages 28.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 46.0%, including 41.0% from beyond the arc and 93.2% from the free-throw line.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry has managed to stay injury free in his 15th NBA season. He missed just three games so far, one of which was a rest. Curry missed two games with a knee injury in November. He has stayed off of the injury report ever since.

Curry being healthy is crucial for the Golden State Warriors as they are already short on the guard position because of injuries to key players. While Moses Moody returned from a calf strain, Chris Paul (broken left hand) and Gary Payton II (hamstring strain) continue to be out. Paul and Payton should return to the lineup after the All-Star break.

How to watch Warriors vs. Pacers?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers game is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 8, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game begins at 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Indiana and NBC Sports Bay Area. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

The two teams last faced off on Dec. 14, 2022. Indiana won 125-119 behind Tyrese Haliburton’s 29 points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks. Hali has only improved since then, hence, it will be interesting to see how he performs against Steph Curry and Co. on Thursday.

