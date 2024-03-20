Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on 2x MVP's status (March 20)

Steph Curry will play on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. The two-time NBA MVP is not on the Golden State Warriors injury report. Curry recently missed three consecutive games but has played the last two in a row. He's looked healthy and staying off the injury report proves he's recovered well from his injury.

His presence in the lineup has been more decisive than ever in the last three seasons. The trend has continued this year, with the Warriors winning just once in six games without Curry playing.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry was dealing with an ankle injury. He sustained the blow in the 125-122 loss against the Chicago Bulls on Mar. 7. The injury initially seemed brutal, raising eyebrows over his long-term participation.

However, Curry avoided a major issue as it turned out to be a sprain. He returned within nine days and dropped 31 points in the 128-121 win over the LA Lakers. He's coming off a 27-point outing in Saturday's 119-112 loss against the New York Knicks.

Steph Curry stats vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Steph Curry has averaged 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists against the Memphis Grizzlies in 40 games. He's .500 against the Warriors' conference rivals, including 1-1 this season.

He had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists when the teams last faced off on Feb. 2. The Warriors won that contest 121-101.

With the Grizzlies getting Desmond Bane back, they will like their chances of causing another upset. That's where Curry's presence will prove to be more crucial as the Dubs hope to rack up wins and move out of the 10th spot.

Golden State has blown ample chances to do that over the last few games, which could prove costly towards the end of the regular season.

Steph Curry sounds off on Warriors running out of time to turn things around

Curry has seemingly run out of patience with the Warriors' inconsistency. Golden State has 15 games left in the season as they trail the sixth, seventh and eighth seeds by four games. They are a game behind the ninth-placed LA Lakers but tied in the loss column with 32 defeats.

Curry sounded off after Sunday's loss to the Knicks, straightforwardly agreeing with one of the reporters that the Warriors were "absolutely" out of time to build any momentum.

As it stands, the Warriors will need to win back-to-back knockout games in the play-in tournament on the road to secure a playoff spot. They could be up against the LA Lakers first and the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, or Sacramento Kings in their second game of the play-in tournament.