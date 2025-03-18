Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Latest on 4x NBA champion's availability (March 18)

The Golden State Warriors face a fresh obstacle as Steph Curry faces a late fitness test ahead of Tuesday’s clash against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Warriors guard confirmed that he has been struggling with a lingering back issue. The four-time NBA champ has not missed a game since the NBA All-Star break.

"It just started hurting," Curry said after a turnover-riddled performance against the Denver Nuggets. "Last Thursday... It was actually a pregame. It’s something I dealt with a couple of years ago, but it just popped up in a weird way, so it's more about managing it”

The late 10 p.m. EDT tipoff gives Steph Curry extra time to recover, and he still intends to make himself available for the game. He remains optimistic that he will start.

“We'll see how it responds tomorrow. Otherwise, I feel pretty solid," Curry added.

However, coach Steve Kerr suggested that he might Curry out on Tuesday, with the goal of getting him refreshed for the late stretch of the regular season.

The trials and tribulations of the Warriors' season have been well-documented. Jimmy Butler and the Dubs were cruising on a seven-game winning streak, which came to an end after a 114-105 defeat against the shorthanded Nuggets. It is fair to say fatigue played a part in the contest, one that Curry wants to forget very soon.

The Warriors star guard looked jaded and predictable on Monday as he committed seven turnovers and missed 10-of-14 3-point attempts against a Denver team missing its star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Curry finished with 20 points and seven assists on 28.6% shooting.

Steph Curry stat vs Milwaukee Bucks

Steph Curry has squared off against the Eastern Conference outfit 24 times, going 14-10. He averages 21.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 5.8 apg.

His highest-scoring game against the Bucks was 41 points in a 122-121 victory in April 2021. He came close to breaking that in the reverse matchup earlier this season on Feb. 10, scoring 38 points as the Warriors won 125-111.

What to expect from Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors?

It's all coming down to the point in the season where every game matters, making this game crucial for both teams following tough defeats.

The Bucks lost 121-105 to the OKC Thunder on Sunday despite Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring a triple-double. They hold the fourth seed in the East with a 38-29 record. Meanwhile, the Warriors are still in the thick of an extremely tight playoff race in the West are sixth in the standings.

