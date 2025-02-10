Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Latest on Warriors superstar's status (Feb.10)

Steph Curry is doubtful for the Golden State Warriors' trip to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. The latest report lists him as day-to-day with left quad soreness.

Steph Curry has missed nine of the team's 52 games so far this season. He could miss his second game since Jan. 10 with left quad soreness. The guard has struggled with multiple injuries this season, and the medical team has been careful in managing his condition, hoping to have him healthy for the playoffs, if at all they make it.

Games against the Bucks in Milwaukee have often been tricky for the Warriors. Their last win at the Fiserv Forum was in 2018. Additionally, the two teams have split their non-conference series over the past 8 years. They need Curry to suit up to secure a win and keep their playoff hopes alive at this crunch stage of the season.

Despite not having a stellar season, Steph Curry still leads the team in scoring and assists with 23.0 points and 6.1 assists per game. However, the argument is there to be made that the Warriors continue to be all too reliant on its 36-year-old guard.

The big news for the Dubs, however, is their trade deadline acquisition, Jimmy Butler. He showed flashes of brilliance during his brief cameo in his debut game for the Warriors and will be available and ready for his second game since arriving from Miami.

Steph Curry’s stats vs Milwaukee Bucks

Steph Curry has put up relatively good performances against the Bucks in the 23 games he's played against them so far. He averages 21.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, and 5.8 apg, with a 13-10 record.

The highest number of points he recorded against them was 41, back in 2021. Last season, the teams split their series. Curry was absent in the team's 118-129 road loss. However, in the reverse matchup, he scored a team-high 29 points to lead them to a 125-90 victory.

What to expect from Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks

Both teams enter the game with mixed recent results. The Warriors (26-26) are 5-5 in their last 10 games, while the Bucks (28-23) are 4-6.

The Warriors are coming off a 132-111 win against the Chicago Bulls, and the Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 135-127 in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is expected to be out until the end of the All-Star break.

Both teams need consistency, particularly the Warriors. This game is a chance for them to regain confidence and salvage a season that's teetering on the brink of disappointment.

