Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Exploring Warriors superstar’s availability ahead of Game 3 (May 10)

The Golden State Warriors are heading back to Chase Center to face the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday. Steph Curry is the Warriors' only player on the injury report as the star guard is battling a left hamstring strain and is listed as out.

Curry was stretchered off in the series opener on Wednesday and was taken for an MRI exam, which revealed a Grade 1 strain. The four-time NBA champion will watch Saturday’s game from the sideline as he did in Game 2.

“I'm not rushing it,” Curry said on the state of his mindset. "There has to be a natural healing process that happens, and the body will tell you when you're able to do normal basketball movements, pain-free, and all that stuff… but I'll do everything in my power to get back as soon as possible," he added.

Despite those positive updates, there is still no set return date for him. The earliest possibility appears to be for Game 5 on May 14, which is followed by three straight off days before Game 6 on May 18.

Each team has traded a win, with the Warriors taking Game 1 by a 99-89 victory, while the Timberwolves responded with a 117-93 win in Game 2.

Curry scored 13 points in 13 minutes in the lone game he played in the series before the injury. The 37-year-old still leads the team in scoring, averaging 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in eight games in the 2025 playoffs.

Who will step up in Steph Curry’s absence?

With Steph Curry out for the next two games, most of the scoring will fall on the shoulders of Jimmy Butler, who’s still feeling the scary fall he suffered in the first round series against the Houston Rockets. So, the Dubs will be desperately hoping that their other key players are firing as well to get at least one win on home court before Curry’s return.

Butler has proven that he can carry a team in the playoffs. During his previous stint with the Miami Heat, he led them to the NBA Finals twice as a 5th and 8th seed.

Since being traded to the Warriors in late February, he’s averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game. Along the way, he's developed some chemistry with Curry and Buddy Hield, which will be vital for the remainder of the series.

Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup

Steve Kerr will have to change tack after the lifeless display in Game 2, but his options are limited in Steph Curry’s absence, unless he opts for a drastic alteration.

In Game 2 on Thursday, Kerr played all 14 available players, including a 13-man rotation in the first half. He later suggested that it was actually helpful in finding effective lineup combinations.

Barring any last-minute changes, Kerr will most likely go with a starting lineup of Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, Quinten Post, Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski.

