Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on Warriors 4x NBA champion's status (March 24)

Despite the Golden State Warriors being in 10th place (36-33 record) in the Western Conference standings, Steph Curry has continued to put up tremendous production on the court. Following Friday night's 123-111 loss to the Indiana Pacers, fans are wondering if the four-time NBA Champion will be available for Sunday's showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

So, is Steph Curry playing against the Timberwolves tonight? As of now, the team has a clean injury report, with the two-time NBA MVP good to go. Curry previously missed three games following an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls on March 7.

In Steph Curry's last outing, he put up 25 points. (9 of 24 shooting, including 6 of 18 from 3-point range), 11 rebounds and five assists. However, it was not enough to secure a win for his ball club.

Interestingly, Anthony Edwards (left middle finger dislocation/sprain) and Rudy Gobert (left rib sprain) are listed as questionable. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns (left knee meniscus tear) and Jaylen Clark (right Achilles tendon rupture rehab) are sidelined for this game.

With the Minnesota Timberwolves injury report, the Golden State Warriors cannot take this matchup for granted, as they should proceed to handle their business and secure a regular season win. It would also be in the team's best interest to win as much as possible with only 13 games remaining in the season.

Steph Curry's stats vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In the 40 games he has played against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Steph Curry has averaged 26.1 points, 7.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds. With the Golden State Warriors superstar all set to play tonight, fans can expect another huge outing from him, which he has done consistently against Minnesota.

The last time Curry faced the Timberwolves was on Nov. 12, when the Golden State Warrior lost with a 116-110 score. Despite the defeat, Steph Curry still dropped 38 points (11 of 25 shooting, including 5 of 13 from beyond the arc), five rebounds and three assists.

Moreover, tonight's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves will be the third and final head-to-head meeting. Their recent game was played on Nov. 14, when the Warriors lost with a 104-101 score after dropping the matchup on their first meeting.

However, the Warriors were without Steph Curry as the 2023 NBA rookie Brandin Podziemski became the team's leading scorer with 23 points (9 of 18 shooting, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range), seven rebounds and five assists.

Additionally, Dario Saric contributed 21 points (6 of 15 shooting), while Chris Paul chipped in 15 (6 of 14 shooting). However, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green struggled to get anything going on the court as they finished the game without putting anything on the scoreboard.

The Golden State Warriors ended up shooting 42.0%, while the Minnesota Timberwolves shot 44.4%, including 41.2% from beyond the arc.