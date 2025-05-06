Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on Warriors star's availability for Game 1 (May 6)

Steph Curry is the driving force behind the Golden State Warriors' pursuit of a fifth title in the last 11 years. He and Draymond Green are fighting to put the finishing touches on one of the greatest dynasties the NBA has ever seen. After defeating Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets in the first round, Curry now matches up with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.

Steph Curry took over in the fourth quarter of Game 7 in Houston, doing so with an injured thumb. He battled the injury throughout the first round as the young Rockets threw everything they had at him defensively. However, that won't keep the All-NBA guard out of Game 1 against the Timberwolves on the road on Tuesday night. Curry did not appear on the team's Game 1 injury report.

While the Warriors made one of the most significant additions at this year's trade deadline, they will go as far as Steph Curry leads them. Curry is "Batman" to Jimmy Butler's "Robin" as the two stars try to put together a deep playoff run. In the first round, Curry led the way with 24 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

After dispatching the Rockets, Curry and the Warriors will go on the road as the sixth and seventh seeds in the Western Conference clash.

Steph Curry was the model of consistency throughout the season, but his thumb injury is cause for concern moving forward. The Rockets were extremely physical when guarding him, and the Timberwolves are expected to deploy a similar strategy.

Ahead of Game 1, the Warriors will look to get off to a good start against Minnesota on the road. Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves handed LeBron James an early playoff exit, proving how dangerous they are as contenders in the Western conference. Edwards and Co. now set their sights on sending another big-time name home.

What would the Golden State Warriors miss if Steph Curry doesn't play against the Houston Rockets?

Steph Curry is sharing the court with two veteran co-stars in Butler and Draymond Green, but he is still relied upon to lead their offense each night. Head coach Steve Kerr has acknowledged as much, saying that contributions from others help, but Curry is still the most important piece he has. He superstar point guard won't sit out Game 1 unless it was absolutely necessary.

During the regular season, the Warriors went 3-1 against the Timberwolves. However, Golden State didn't have Butler for any of their matchups against Minnesota. In their most recent game on Jan. 15, Curry led his team to a 116-115 road win, dropping 31 points in the victory.

Steph Curry is still the leader of the Warriors after a decade of greatness. Without him, the Warriors struggle offensively, especially against a premier defensive team like the Timberwolves. He and the rest of the Golden State roster need to put forth their best effort to take an early lead in their second-round series.

