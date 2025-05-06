Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on Warriors star's availability for Game 1 (May 6)

Jimmy Butler has deemed himself the "Robin" to Steph Curry's "Batman" on the Golden State Warriors' playoff run. He walked into the Bay Area at the trade deadline and re-energized the team in the second half of the season. He put his body on the line against the Houston Rockets as the Warriors battle against them for seven games in the first round.

Jimmy Butler had a hard fall in Game 2 after Amen Thompson accidentally knocked him out of the air. The former All-Star forward landed on his hip, injuring his back and pelvis. The injury won't keep him out of the opening game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round. Butler didn't appear alongside Gary Payton II on the team's Game 1 injury report.

As they head to Minnesota to open the second round against Anthony Edwards and Co. on Tuesday night, Butler's leadership becomes even more important. "Playoff Jimmy" has made appearances for Golden State since the season ended, playing his best in high-pressure games. Over the course of their first-round series, Butler averaged 18.3 points, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

He and the Warriors just finished off a tough series against the Rockets and can't afford to take his foot off of the gas against the Timberwolves.

Jimmy Butler's injury kept him out of Game 3 in the first round, but he hasn't missed a game since then. However, there have been points in each game where his injury flared up and he labored up and down the court. He showed up when it mattered, chipping in 20 points in the Warriors' 103-89 Game 7 win.

Ahead of Game 1 on the road on Tuesday night, Golden State will look to steal home-court advantage. Getting a win against Minnesota to open the series puts them in the driver's seat early in the second round.

What would the Golden State Warriors miss if Jimmy Butler doesn't play against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Jimmy Butler shares defensive leadership with former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green, but he is the team's point-of-attack defender. Head coach Steve Kerr is expected to put him on Edwards as the primary defender to start Game 1. Kerr has spoken about how important Butler is to the team's run, and the veteran forward won't sit the game out unless he experiences a major setback.

The Warriors haven't played the Timberwolves with the latest version of their roster yet this season. As a matter of fact, Butler hasn't matched up against Minnesota at all this season. The Warriors won the regular season series 3-1, though, adding that much more intrigue to their second-round series.

While the Warriors will go as far as Curry takes them this postseason, Butler is arguably their second-best player. His intensity on both ends has given the team a much more edge as they try to evolve alongside the NBA. The veteran-led roster looks to add one more title to their trophy case, but they will have to get past one of the league's young contenders in Minnesota.

