Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans? Latest injury update from Golden State Warriors (Oct. 30)

The Golden State Warriors will play their second game back-to-back when they face the New Orleans Pelicans on October 30. At the time of writing, Steph Curry is expected to participate in the contest. Golden State secured a victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, October 29, to continue their strong start to the season.

Draymond Green has also made his return to the Warriors rotation, having missed the opening week of the season due to an ankle sprain which kept him out of the team's preseason schedule. Curry scored 24 points against the Rockets while playing 31 minutes of the game.

The team is expected to make a push for another NBA Championship, with the addition of Chris Paul giving them the best backcourt rotation in the NBA. Paul was moved to the Warriors bench following Green's return from injury. It's unclear if he will now assume a sixth-man role for the remainder of the Warriors campaign.

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody also showed improvements to begin the season. Both players are in their third season in the league, which is often when young talents take their biggest developmental leaps.

Golden State will be excited about their young talents and the boost their improvements will provide their second unit.

Lil Wayne expects Steph Curry to lead the Golden State Warriors on another championship run

Hip-hop legend Lil Wayne believes Steph Curry could lead the Golden State Warriors to another championship run. The team last lifted the Larry O'Brien trophy in 2022. Curry, 35, is still one of the best players in the NBA and is the best shooter the league has ever seen.

“When you count Steph out, it’s like how you used to feel when you count Brady out,” Lil Wayne said. "In them Patriots years where you just thought that they just not gonna win and then they'd be in the f***ing Super Bowl.”

“Like, that's how it be feeling about Steph. Like, every time I'm ready to say, 'Yeah, Steph's starting to get old,' that boy be right there in the Finals."

Golden State has its entire championship core in place. They have young talent fighting for minutes, along with veterans looking to compete for a championship. Their roster is built to succeed. The only issue they have is a lack of size in the middle of the court.

With Curry on their roster, the Warriors will be a significant threat for a championship this season, just as they've been for the last decade.