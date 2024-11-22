Is Steph Curry playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Latest update as 2x MVP appears on injury report again (Nov. 22)

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is on the team's injury report for the third consecutive game. He is dealing with a right knee bursitis ahead of the team's marquee NBA Cup game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Curry is listed as probable, so he is likely to play.

The Warriors star hasn't missed a game because of this injury and that remains unlikely to change until last-minute setbacks. Curry picked up that knock on his right knee during the Warriors' 123-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. He has played every game since and has seemingly not been bothered by the ailment.

Curry has missed three games this season because of a left ankle injury. However, the Warriors went 3-0 in that stretch. The team seems deep enough this year to play out games without their best player, but having Curry in the lineup continues to make a massive difference for Golden State.

The two-time MVP is averaging 23.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists, shooting an efficient 49.1%, including 44.1% from 3-point range and 95.0% from the free throw line.

Steph Curry stats vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Steph Curry has averaged 26.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 7.0 apg in 37 games against the Pelicans, shooting on 49/47/93 splits. He holds an impressive 29-8 record against the Warriors' conference rivals. Curry had a solid run against New Orleans last year. In three games, he tallied 30.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 5.3 apg.

The Warriors guard missed the Warriors first two games against New Orleans this season on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30. The Warriors won the first matchup 124-106 and second 104-89. Buddy Hield took on the scoring burden with 28 and 21 points, respectively.

With the Pelicans extremely shorthanded, missing Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, Herbert Jones and Jose Alvarado, Curry and the Warriors are favorites to win the season series 3-0 on Friday.

How to watch Steph Curry in action during Warriors vs. Pelicans?

ESPN will nationally televise the Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans game, while NBC Sports Bay Area and GCSEN will provide coverage in local regions. Fans outside the U.S. can watch the game live online via NBA League Pass. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

