Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the New York Knicks? Exploring 4x NBA champion's availability (March 15)

With nine wins in their last 10 games, Steph Curry and the red-hot Golden State Warriors continue their seven-game homestand against the New York Knicks at Chase Center. Curry, who has grappled with injuries throughout the season, is not on the team’s injury report and is most likely to lead the charge for the hosts.

Ad

It's worth noting that the four-time champ has missed nine of the Warriors' 66 games played so far, but most of those were due to mild injuries.

The Warriors superstar just turned 37 and has been back to his most impactful best in recent weeks, leading the team’s mid-season surge that now has them threatening a top-four seed. They are currently at the sixth spot with a 38-28 record and are on a six-game unbeaten run.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A win against the Knicks will therefore be vital, so they can continue to increase their confidence before facing the Denver Nuggets, a team against whom they've suffered eight consecutive losses.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Steph Curry’s stat vs New York Knicks

Steph Curry boasts a fantastic record against the New York team, averaging 25.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 6.0 APG in 26 appearances. He also has 20 wins against them. His highest scoring game against the Eastern Conference rival was 54 points in a 109-105 loss in 2013.

Ad

In the reverse matchup on March 5, the Warriors were trailing 27-5 at one point and were forced to turn to their 6-foot-3 star to deliver. Curry stuffed the stat sheet with 28 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Twenty of those points came in the second half.

Almost everything good goes through Steph Curry, and If the Warriors are to get anything from this game, he will need to be at his very best.

Ad

What to expect from New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors

A victory on Saturday will go a long way toward playoff-seeding success for both teams as the regular season nears its end. The Warriors are aiming to overtake the Lakers for the fourth seed and the Knicks are looking to maintain their momentum, while star guard Jalen Brunson remains sidelined.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback