Is Steph Curry playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest on former unanimous MVP's status (February 29)

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is not on the team's injury report and will be available against the New York Knicks for the inaugural matchup of their season series on Thursday.

The Warriors, though, will be missing forwards Gui Santos and Andrew Wiggins from their rotations. Meanwhile, veteran Chris Paul is back in the lineup after missing 21 games, making his return in the 123-112 win over the Washington Wizards.

The Warriors have improved recently, winning eight of their last 10 games, boasting a +9.1 net rating, including a 120.1 offensive rating and a 111.0 defensive rating on 48.0% shooting and 40.7% from the 3-point line.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Steph Curry?

During the second half of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 14, Steph sustained an injury to his right knee.

The incident occurred as he was driving toward the basket, maneuvering around a screen set by Kevon Looney, with Jaden McDaniels closely trailing him.

Although Curry got a shot off, the combined momentum of McDaniels and Rudy Gobert's presence near the rim resulted in him injuring his knee following the collision.

At the outset of the season, despite grappling with a foot injury that led to his inclusion in the injury report, Steph has continued to compete. Demonstrating remarkable consistency at age 35, Curry has played 54 of the Warriors' 57 games.

Steph Curry stats vs. New York Knicks

The two-time MVP has played the New York Knicks 23 times, going 18-5. He has averaged 25.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists on 45.8% from the field, including 45.8% from the 3-point line.

He delivered an unforgettable performance against the Knicks on Feb. 27, 2023, registering 54 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals. His shooting was incredibly efficient, making 18-of-23 shots for 64.3%, including an astonishing 11-of-13 from beyond the arc, translating to 84.6%.

Steph's exceptional shooting ability and gravity on the court often lead to a tactical advantage for the Warriors. His presence can distort defenses, as opponents regularly deploy aggressive double teams to limit his scoring threats, especially off pick-and-rolls and during handoffs.

This defensive attention towards Steph Curry creates a four-on-three situation for the Warriors, providing them with a numerical advantage elsewhere on the court. His knack for drawing multiple defenders not only underscores his impact as a scorer but also highlights his ability to create opportunities for teammates.