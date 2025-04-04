Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Nuggets? Latest on Warriors superstar's status for Western Conference showdown vs. Denver (April 4)

Tonight, the Golden State Warriors will collide with the Denver Nuggets on the heels of an impressive outing from Steph Curry on Thursday night against the LA Lakers.

While Curry has only played in five of Golden State's 12 back-to-backs so far this season, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told members of the press following Thursday's win that the team was planning to play all of their veterans tonight against Denver.

Given that, although Golden State hasn't submitted their injury report to NBA.com as of the 12:30 p.m. ET injury update, it's clear that Steph Curry is likely to suit up tonight.

Tonight's game between the Nuggets and the Warriors will be the third and final regular-season meeting between these two Western Conference contenders. So far, across the two previous meetings this season, Steph Curry has averaged 22.0 points, 9.0 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game.

The first time these two teams faced off, back in early December, the Nuggets were able to pick up a narrow 119-115 win, with Nikola Jokic leading all players in scoring with 38.

When the two teams ran things back in mid-March, Denver was able to edge out a 114-105 win on the road despite the absence of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

With both teams jockeying for position in the Western Conference, expect fireworks when the two teams take the floor tonight.

Looking at the Western Conference standings as Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors look to fend off the Grizzlies and Timberwolves

Heading into tonight's showdown between the Warriors and the Nuggets, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference.

Currently, the team is sitting just one game behind the fourth-place LA Lakers, however, the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves are nipping at their heels.

Currently, both teams are sitting just half a game behind the Warriors, meaning that if Steph Curry and the Warriors lose tonight, and both Memphis and Minnesota pick up wins tomorrow, Golden State could fall into play-in contention.

Given how things played out last year for the team in the play-in tournament, and the unpredictable nature of single-elimination games, it's no secret that Steve Kerr's squad will look to avoid the play-in tournament at all costs.

With tip-off set for 6 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET) tonight, only time will tell how things play out.

