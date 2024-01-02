Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest on 2x NBA MVP's status (Jan. 2)

Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors tip off the new year against the Orlando Magic at home on Tuesday night. Curry will be available to suit up for the Warriors. The two-time NBA MVP continues his streak of avoiding the Dubs' injury report again.

The Warriors will only miss Draymond Green, who is out because of a league suspension. The Warriors couldn't have asked for a better situation health-wise, as they are struggling and need all hands on deck to end their recent slump for good. The Warriors momentarily did that, going on a five-game winning streak before dropping their last three consecutive games.

The Warriors are two games below the .500 mark (15-17), 10 games away from the halfway mark. That's despite Curry being available. Golden State will hope to revive their season in the new year after a below-average start.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Curry sustained a knee injury on Nov. 13. He missed two games then. However, he's played in every game since he's back. Curry's healthy season has been a massive reason behind nearly all their 15 wins. He's averaged a team-high 27.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 45/41/93 splits.

Steph Curry stats vs Orlando Magic

Curry has played 20 games against the Magic. He's averaged 26.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 7.1 apg on 50/47/97 splits against the Eastern Conference outfit. Curry holds a 12-8 record against Orlando. He last played them on Nov. 3, 2022, in a 130-129 road loss.

Curry tallied 39 points and nine assists, shooting 59.1% and eight of 15 from deep as he nearly single-handedly led the Dubs to a win. However, the Warriors were in a slump then, too. They began the 2022-23 season as one of the worst road teams, and their woes continued against the Magic.

Steph Curry's loss of form sees Warriors go from bad to worse

Nothing seems to be going the Warriors' way amid another losing streak. Steph Curry's loss of form was their latest setback. In the last three games, Curry's averaged 18.7 ppg and 5.3 apg on 31/31/81 splits. The Warriors have lost all three games, which was inadvertent because of Curry's form.

He was the sole reason on most night's for their 15 wins this season. Curry averaged nearly 30 points a game, while the next-best scorer, Klay Thompson, had averaged almost half of what Curry was producing. The recent dip has only worsened the Warriors' woes.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team isn't doing too well to cover for Steph Curry's lack of production. Curry remains the team's leading scorer amid their three-game skid, which is alarming.