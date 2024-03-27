Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest on two-time MVP's status

On Wednesday night, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are slated to face the Orlando Magic. While he missed some time earlier this month, the two-time MVP is expected to be in action for this matchup.

Despite turning 36 a few weeks back, Curry has been a constant in the Warriors' lineup this season. Heading into the game vs Orlando, he's played in 65 of a possible 71 games. Golden State has needed the availability, as they are relying on the star guard more than ever before.

Throughout the year, the Warriors have had their ups and downs. Steph Curry has been one of their few constants, as he continues to be one of the top stars in the league. This season, he is averaging 26.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The last time the Warriors faced off against the Magic, Curry had great success. He finished with 36 points and six assists in a six-point win for the Warriors.

Golden State is going to need another strong outing from Curry as the regular season comes to a close. Following a recent surge from the Houston Rockets, their playoff hopes are in jeopary. The Warriors currently hold the last spot in the play-in tournament, but the Rockets only trail them by one game.

NBA analyst feels Golden State Warriors won't win another title with Steph Curry

For most of the 2010's, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were the team to beat in the NBA. Now, they've regularly found themselves towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

The Warriors did manage to add another title to their dynasty in 2022, but one analyst thinks it will be their last. During a recent episode of ESPN's "First Take," Chris Russo shared that he feels Golden State won't win again with their current core.

Russo cited the age of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green for his thought process. He also brought up how dynasties of the past didn't win on the back end.

"Curry is 36 years of age, I don't know what they're gonna do with Thompson, Green's not young," Russo said. "I think they're gonna be in this situation until Curry retires where they're gonna be fighting at the bottom end of the postseason in the Western Conference, try to sneak in, maybe try to catch a little magic."

Expand Tweet

While Thompson and Green have seen declines in their game, the same cannot be said for Steph Curry. Even in his late 30s, his play has managed to age gracefully. That said, if Golden State got the proper pieces around him, they could potentially still compete with Curry as a top guy.