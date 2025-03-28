Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Pelicans? Latest on Warriors superstar's availability (March 28)

The Golden State Warriors visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday in dire need of a win to revive their faltering top-six seeding hopes. The Warriors might get a boost, as superstar Steph Curry seems to have overcome his pelvic contusion and is expected to be available for selection.

Curry has returned to training doing a six-minute scrimmage after missing the Warriors' last two games. Multiple reports suggest that he will be involved in tonight’s game despite being listed as questionable. It remains to be seen if the four-time NBA champion will be thrown straight into the mix or given a more gradual return.

The Warriors were gashed in the last two games. Their offense had a hard time putting up points in the absence of Steph Curry. They suffered a 124-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks before losing 112-86 against the Miami Heat.

The Warriors sit seventh with a 41-31 record, level with the sixth-seed LA Clippers (41-31), while the eighth-seed Minnesota Timberwolves (41-32) are dangerously close to the pair.

Steph Curry stats vs New Orleans Pelicans

Steph Curry definitely has the measure of the Pelicans. He has an impressive 30-8 record against them, averaging 26.5 PPG, 4.4 RPG and 7.0 APG.

If Curry suits up on Friday, this will be his second matchup against the Pelicans this season. The Warriors hold a 3-0 record, but Curry has played only one game, a 112-108 win on Nov. 22. He scored 19 points in that game. However, his highest-scoring performance against the Pelicans came in 2015 when he dropped 53 points.

What to expect from Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans?

The Pelicans head into this game with a 20-53 overall record and have lost seven of their last 10 games. It has been a tough season for the Pels due to injuries, but they have suffered some close losses and have the talent to play spoiler down the stretch.

Meanwhile, Steve Kerr knows there will be pressure on his team, but he knows they can’t afford any more slip-ups. They must close the gap rather than let it go the other way.

