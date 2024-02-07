Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on 10x NBA All-Star's status (February 7)

Steph Curry will play on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. The two-time NBA MVP isn't on the Golden State Warriors' injury report. Curry has played 44 games this season, averaging 28.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists, shooting on 46/41/93 splits.

He's stayed relatively healthy this year, missing only three games, one due to rest. The other two absences were in November because of a contact injury. Curry's availability hasn't made much impact on the Warriors, though. They are 22-25 on the season.

However, with three wins in their past four games, they could be shifting gears nearing the NBA All-Star break.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry's only injury this year has been a knee contusion, which he sustained on Nov. 12 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was a two-game mini-series between the teams, and Curry missed the following game.

He missed one more after that against the OKC Thunder. Curry has played eight consecutive games since he rested against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 13.

Steph Curry stats vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Steph Curry has played 24 games against the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 24.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 6.5 apg. He's shot 46.3% and 38.9% from 3. Curry holds a 17-7 record against the Eastern Conference powerhouse.

In the Warriors' last meeting with the Sixers on Jan. 30, Curry had 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on 12-of-17 shooting, including 8-of-13 from deep. The Warriors won 119-107.

The 76ers were already without All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey while reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid wasn't 100%. The latter exited the game with four minutes left in the fourth quarter and has been out since. The Warriors had the home crowd rallying behind them, but that won't happen on Wednesday.

They'll need to be as clinical as possible in the early stages to prevail against the Sixers at Wells Fargo Center, where they boast a 17-8 record.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers game will be televised nationally by ESPN. NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Philadelphia will carry the local coverage. International viewers can catch the contest online via NBA League Pass from 7:30 PM ET onwards (4:30 PM PT).

All-Stars Steph Curry and Tyrese Maxey will headline the game. Meanwhile, Draymond Green (questionable) and Klay Thompson will also be among the prominent players in action.

