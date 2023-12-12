Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest update on 2x MVPs status (Dec. 12)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit the Phoenix Suns tonight. For fans wondering about Curry's status for tonight, the latest update is that the two-time MVP will play. Curry isn't on the Warriors' injury report and has played the last nine consecutive games.

Curry and the Warriors have lost six of their last 10 games. They are struggling to find momentum this season, reeling in 11th in the Western Conference standings. The Warriors are 10-12 entering tonight's game against Phoenix.

They need all the firepower in their lineup to topple the star-studded Suns, who could see the debut of their big three, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steph Curry has been the only reliable player for the Warriors this season. The 2022 finals MVP is averaging 29.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in 20 appearances. Curry is shooting on 48/43/93 splits.

The Warriors second-best scorer, Klay Thompson, has managed a subpar 15.8 points, shooting a measly 40.4%, including 35.4% from 3-point range. The disparity between Curry and his teammates is one of the glaring concerns for the Dubs. They will need better contributions from everyone to get back on track.

Steph Curry voices frustration after Warriors blow easy win vs OKC

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors suffered another close loss in their last game against the OKC Thunder. The Warriors led by 14 points midway through the second quarter but couldn't keep up the momentum. They committed a whopping 28 turnovers, 17 after taking the 14-point lead.

That allowed the Thunder to stay in the game right throughout the contest. To make things worse, the Warriors were in the driver's position to win the game, up 3 points with seven seconds left, but Draymond Green fouled Chet Holmgren behind the arc.

The call on the floor was a shooting foul. Holmgren made all three free throws and sent the game into overtime. The Warrior lost 138-136. The turnovers, defensive lapses and inability to close games have hurt the team gravely.

The Golden State Warriors have little room for error moving forward in their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs as a top-six seed again. Their rival contenders have been much better.

The Warriors will be glad to have an impactful player like Steph Curry. He is solely responsible for all their wins and is seemingly healthy, having missed two games only.