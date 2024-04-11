Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Portland Trail Blazers? Latest on 2-time NBA MVP's status (April 11)

Steph Curry will play on Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Golden State Warriors star isn't on the team's injury report. He's been relatively healthy this season, missing just over a handful of games because of injuries. Curry has played 72 of the team's 79 games, averaging 26.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Despite being 10th in the standings with three games left in the season, the Warriors are still alive in the top-six race, thanks to Curry's durability and consistency. He's led the team to wins in stretches where they could have been fighting to avoid the lottery instead before his supporting cast came alive after February.

The Warriors have a relatively easy game against the shorthanded Portland team, but they still have to win all their remaining games to have a shot at a top-six finish. Curry's availability remains crucial in that regard, and the Dubs hope to make the most of it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry's most recent injury-related absence was because of a right ankle sprain. He sustained the injury on Mar. 7's 125-122 loss against the Chicago Bulls. Curry rolled his ankle in the clutch. It was feared to be a long-term issue, but he managed to avoid a significant injury.

Expand Tweet

He missed three games because of that. The two-time NBA MVP dealt with a knee ailment before that in November, which forced him to miss two games. The Warriors played two more games without Curry, but he was rested for those contests.

Steph Curry Stats vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of Steph Curry's favorite teams to play against. His numbers explain why that's the case. Curry has tallied 27.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 6.4 apg on 48/39/89 splits against the Trail Blazers in 40 games. He also recorded a career-high 62 points against the Blazers on Jan. 3, 2021.

Curry averaged 21.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 3.7 apg in three games this season. He had 27 points on 61.1% shooting in a 126-106 win when the teams last met on Dec. 23.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers?

NBC Sports Bay Area and Root Sports Plus will broadcast the Golden State Warriors-Portland Trail Blazers game. Fans outside local regions can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. EDT at Moda Center, the Trail Blazers' homecourt.