Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Portland Trail Blazers? Latest on 2x MVP's status (Dec. 6)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors face the Portland Trail Blazers tonight. For those wondering about Curry's status for the game, the two-time NBA MVP will play tonight. The Warriors' superstar point guard isn't on the team's injury report. The Warriors are fortunate that this is the case for them amid their recent struggles with injuries.

The Warriors already have Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II making their latest injury report. Paul and Wiggins are listed as probable while Payton is out. The team's slump makes the availability of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green critical.

The Warriors have lost seven of their last 10 games and are reeling in 11th in the Western Conference standings with a 9-11 record. They look far off pace compared to their rival contenders. The Dubs have numerous issues, including late-game execution and the lack of support around Steph Curry.

However, they face a rebuilding team in the Portland Trail Blazers, who could be missing several key players, too. It could offer the Warriors a chance to get back on track.

Steph Curry's solid season overshadowed by Warriors' collective troubles

Steph Curry has been in tremendous form this season. The Warriors superstar has averaged 29.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 18 games, shooting on 48/43/93 splits. Those numbers could've gotten him into MVP conversations.

However, the Warriors' collective struggles have overshadowed his efforts. The Dubs have been dismal. Their woes have gone from bad to worse over the past couple of games. They gave up a 24-point lead against the Sacramento Kings in a pivotal NBA In-Season Tournament game and a 22-point lead against the LA Clippers in their previous outing.

Klay Thompson and others have misfired big time. There's a significant disparity between Curry's and his teammates' production. The Warriors won't get over the hump if they continue trending in this direction. Additionally, coach Steve Kerr hasn't been at his best lately, having committed several coaching blunders amid their losing run.

The Warriors need to make the most of their window with Steph Curry. It starts with their veterans Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul playing well, especially offensively.