Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Portland Trail Blazers? Latest on Golden State Warriors star's status (Dec. 17)

Steph Curry is available to play for the Golden State Warriors as they travel to the Pacific Northwest to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. Curry is not listed in the Warriors' injury report ahead of their game against the Blazers.

However, Gary Payton II remains out for the Golden State Warriors, as he's still nursing a calf injury.

The good news, though, according to the Warriors is that Payton has resumed his light individual practices and will be re-evaluated next week.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry came on fire for the Golden State Warriors in a much-needed home win against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

Now, the Warriors are traveling to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers at the tail end of their back-to-back schedule.

Steph Curry's stats vs Brooklyn Nets

Steph Curry engaged in a shootout against Cam Thomas during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Although Thomas had the better stats, Curry ended up with the last laugh, as the Warriors scored a huge win to keep in step in the playoff race.

Curry finished with 37 points on 14-of-22 field goals including 6-of-8 from the 3-point range, three rebounds, one assist and a rare three blocks. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson showed that he still has it, as he added 24 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Brandin Podziemski turned out to be a gem at the start, as he contributed 19 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block.

The Golden State Warriors experimented playing Andrew Wiggins off the bench in favor of Jonathan Kuminga. Wiggins did fine with 14 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Thomas finished with 41 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal, while Nic Claxton added 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting, 12 rebounds, one assist and four blocks.

Mikal Bridges put up 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal, while Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 16 points, five rebounds, 14 assists, three steals and one block.

With the home win in their bag, the Golden State Warriors now have some momentum going as they travel up northwest against the slumping Portland Trail Blazers, who were blown out at home by the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night behind Luka Doncic's 40-point blast.