Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Rockets? Latest on Warriors superstar's status (April.6)

Steph Curry will be suiting up when the Golden State Warriors face the Rockets in their fifth and final regular season game on Sunday inside the Chase Center. The Warriors are riding a hot streak, having won five straight games, including a 118–104 victory over the Nuggets on Friday.

Curry had a game-high 36 points, five assists and two rebounds to lead the team, while Brandin Podziemski tallied 26 points and eight rebounds. Jimmy Butler finished with 19 points, and Draymond Green and Moses Moody added eight points each in the win.

The four-time NBA champ has always been an instrumental figure for the Dubs, though lately, he has taken his game to another level, averaging 30+ points in the last three games. This season, Steph Curry averages 24.8 ppg, 4.4 tpg, and 6.0 apg in 65 games. He missed over 12 games due to injuries.

And on the injury front, Steve Kerr has confirmed his squad has a clean bill of health ahead of the clash.

Steph Curry stats vs. Houston Rockets

Curry has also enjoyed a lot of success against the Rockets, who have established themselves as a team to watch out for in recent years. The 36-year-old has played 44 games against Houston, averaging 25.7 ppg, 4.7 tpg, and 6.7 apg.

He was mostly on the winning side against this team, holding a 28-16 record, including three wins this season.

Curry didn't suit up in the series’ first two games against the Rockets: a 127-121 overtime win and a 99-93 victory in the following game. However, in the two games he did play, one was a 91-90 defeat in the NBA Cup quarterfinal, and the other was a 105-98 win earlier this year. Also, it’s worth noting that the loss was the Warriors' first against the Rockets since 2020.

What to expect from Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

This game holds a bit more significance, with the Warriors firmly in the hunt for an automatic playoff spot. They currently hold the fifth seed in the Western Conference, sitting half a game behind the fourth-seed Nuggets and one game behind the third-seed Lakers. With just five games remaining ahead of the postseason, Steph Curry hitting his stride could not have come at a better time.

