Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest on 4x NBA champion's status (January 25)

The Golden State Warriors playing on the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings has fans wondering about Steph Curry's status. The Warriors are yet to release their injury reports. However, Curry is likely to play. The Warriors got a 10-day break after the postponement of two games last week because of the sudden demise of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.

Curry wasn't on the injury report for the last game and isn't dealing with any lingering injury problems. Curry has missed only three games this year, two due to a knee injury in November and one because of rest on the second night of a back-to-back. The 35-year-old has averaged 26.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, shooting on 45/40/93 splits.

The Warriors improved to 19-22 after Curry produced 25 points and eight assists on just one turnover in the team's 134-112 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Curry made seven 3-pointers on 17 attempts. He hopes to carry that momentum into the marquee clash against the Kings, who are a much stronger opponent than the Hawks.

Steph Curry stats vs. Sacramento Kings

Steph Curry has played 45 games against the Sacramento Kings. He's averaged 24.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 7.0 apg against the Western Conference outfit. Curry holds a 34-11 record vs. Sacramento. The Warriors have faced the Kings thrice this season already, taking a 2-1 season series advantage.

Curry averaged 30.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in those games. A win on Thursday would hand the Warriors the season series win over Sacramento. If the teams are tied with the same record at the end of the season, the Warriors will get the better seeding.

The Warriors are 19-22, while the Kings are 24-18. It's a significant gap that Golden State can close in on as it has one of the easiest schedules left in the NBA.

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors?

The Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors game will be televised nationally on TNT. NBC Sports Bay Area will carry out the local TV coverage. International viewers can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET at Chase Center, the Warriors' homecourt.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis headline this game as the marquee players. The Kings-Warriors is one of the brewing rivalries in the NBA, making this a must-see game for fans.

