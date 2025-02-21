  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Stephen Curry
  • Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? Latest on Warriors superstar's availability (Feb. 21)

Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? Latest on Warriors superstar's availability (Feb. 21)

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Feb 21, 2025 14:00 GMT
Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets - Source: Getty
Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? Latest on Warriors superstar's availability (Feb. 21)

Steph Curry is expected to suit up for the Golden State Warriors when they take on crosstown rivals Sacramento Kings on Friday. The California teams meet at the Golden 1 Center for their third meeting this season, with the Kings leading the series 2-0.

Ad

Curry was not listed in the Warriors' updated injury report. This comes as good news as the Bay Area outfit looks to add more wins with Jimmy Butler in the mix. The Warriors are 3-1 in their four games since trading for the former Miami Heat star and with Steph Curry almost certainly to play, the Dubs will fancy their chances against the new-look Kings led by DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Zach LaVine.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Steph Curry weighs in on Jimmy Butler's arrival in San Francisco

While there were reports well before the trade about Jimmy Butler's fit in the Warriors fold, Steph Curry laid all rumors to rest when he said be looked forward to playing alongside the 6x NBA All-Star. As reported by The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II, Curry said:

“He’s here for a reason, to help try to get us to the next level. You look at his body of work. It seems like when the stakes get higher, he rises to the occasion. He’s a dog. He’s a winner. And just the idea he has a lot to prove with a new situation. I know he’s excited to help us. We’re excited to help him. … I like a motivated, hungry team with Jimmy on there and the vets we have to try to put it together.”

Curry has been solid this season averaging 23.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists this season. The sharpshooter is nailing 43.4% of his shots from the field and is 39.0% from beyond the arc. With Butler forming the frontcourt, it's interesting to see the level of chemistry the duo will build as Golden State looks to make a deep playoff run.

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी