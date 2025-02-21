Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? Latest on Warriors superstar's availability (Feb. 21)

Steph Curry is expected to suit up for the Golden State Warriors when they take on crosstown rivals Sacramento Kings on Friday. The California teams meet at the Golden 1 Center for their third meeting this season, with the Kings leading the series 2-0.

Curry was not listed in the Warriors' updated injury report. This comes as good news as the Bay Area outfit looks to add more wins with Jimmy Butler in the mix. The Warriors are 3-1 in their four games since trading for the former Miami Heat star and with Steph Curry almost certainly to play, the Dubs will fancy their chances against the new-look Kings led by DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Zach LaVine.

Steph Curry weighs in on Jimmy Butler's arrival in San Francisco

While there were reports well before the trade about Jimmy Butler's fit in the Warriors fold, Steph Curry laid all rumors to rest when he said be looked forward to playing alongside the 6x NBA All-Star. As reported by The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II, Curry said:

“He’s here for a reason, to help try to get us to the next level. You look at his body of work. It seems like when the stakes get higher, he rises to the occasion. He’s a dog. He’s a winner. And just the idea he has a lot to prove with a new situation. I know he’s excited to help us. We’re excited to help him. … I like a motivated, hungry team with Jimmy on there and the vets we have to try to put it together.”

Curry has been solid this season averaging 23.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists this season. The sharpshooter is nailing 43.4% of his shots from the field and is 39.0% from beyond the arc. With Butler forming the frontcourt, it's interesting to see the level of chemistry the duo will build as Golden State looks to make a deep playoff run.

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.