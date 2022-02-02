Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors, led by Steph Curry, are gearing up to take on the San Antonio Spurs in a matchup between the two Western Conference teams.

The Warriors have recently regained their mojo once again, despite losing Draymond Green to an injury, Steph Curry continuing to struggle, and Klay Thompson still trying to return to his old self after recovering from a knee injury. But they have won their last six games and are currently the second seed in the highly competitive Western Conference with a record of 38 wins and 13 losses.

Steph Curry's team is still only three games behind the first-place Phoenix Suns as both sides battle it out for Western Conference supremacy and will be hoping to carry their success into the postseason.

NBA.com/Stats @nbastats Stephen Curry's 21 points in the 4th quarter are the most he has scored in the 4th quarter of a regular season game.



Q4: 21 PTS (7-10 FGM) | 4 3PM Stephen Curry's 21 points in the 4th quarter are the most he has scored in the 4th quarter of a regular season game.Q4: 21 PTS (7-10 FGM) | 4 3PM https://t.co/iueG6x7iFR

The Warriors have championship aspirations this season and are red hot favorites to come out of the West with the likes of Curry, Thompson and Green in their starting lineup. But the Suns are a formidable team and reached the NBA Finals last season after beating the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Steph Curry is out for tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs

For tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is listed as out and will not take part in this matchup.

Injuries have plagued the superstar over the last couple of years and with this being a back-to-back game for the Warriors, it is no surprise that head coach Steve Kerr has decided to rest his superstar as a toe injury seems to be bothering him.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry is out tonight in San Antonio. Sitting on the second night of a back-to-back. Warriors will also be without Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Nemanja Bjelica, James Wiseman. Skeleton crew. Steph Curry is out tonight in San Antonio. Sitting on the second night of a back-to-back. Warriors will also be without Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Nemanja Bjelica, James Wiseman. Skeleton crew.

The Baby-Faced Assassin has missed only four games this season and the Warriors have lost three of them, demonstrating his importance to the team. He has struggled with his shooting over the last month or so, shooting less than 34% from beyond the arc in the last 23 games for the Warriors. Those are shocking numbers by his incredible standards.

The Warriors will face the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz in the next week or so, making it vital for Steve Kerr to protect his superstar and keep him healthy with Draymond Green sidelined indefinitely with a back injury.

With the San Antonio Spurs in the midst of a tumultuous campaign, the Warriors still stand a chance even without their superstar point guard.

