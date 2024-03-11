Is Steph Curry playing tonight against San Antonio Spurs? Latest injury update for 10-time All-Star (March 11)

Steph Curry will not play on Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs. The 10-time NBA All-Star will remain on the sidelines for the second consecutive game after sustaining an injury against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. The Warriors are struggling without Curry, having gone 0-4 in his absence.

Their most recent loss came against the Spurs when the teams faced off on Saturday in the first game of this back-to-back set at Chase Center. Klay Thompson's 27 points off the bench weren't enough for the Curry-less Warriors to beat the Victor Wembanyama-less Spurs as Golden State lost 126-113.

It was the team's second straight loss, putting them only three games above .500 and into 10th again. The Warriors made questionable choices to their lineup and rotations, which hindered their chances of bouncing back from a close 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry rolled his ankle in the closing minutes of Thursday's defeat to the Bulls. He injured his right ankle, spraining it under the Bulls' rim as he dove in from the top of the key and tried to swing a pass to the corner. He's been ruled out on the Warriors' injury report for the same.

Curry has avoided a long-term injury, so that's a good sign for the Warriors. However, they have a tough challenge to overcome their winless record in the two-time MVP's absence.

When will Steph Curry return?

Steph Curry could be back Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks or Saturday against the LA Lakers. He will be re-evaluated on Tuesday. The Warriors will hope he's back soon. If they drop another game to the lowly Spurs, that would put them further away from moving out of the ninth/10th seedings in the play-in tournament.

They are 10th with a 33-30 record, three games of the sixth and seventh seeds. The least they could do is to achieve a favorable seeding in the play-in tournament by finishing with the seventh or eighth-best record as it gives them two chances of qualifying for the playoffs if they fail to win the seven-eight matchup.

A nine-10 matchup is a knockout game. Golden State has played in the play-in tournament as an eighth seed in 2021 and lost two consecutive games, failing to qualify for the postseason.

It won't be an easy challenge to win the play-in tournament this year, with teams like the LA Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns potentially being their opponents.