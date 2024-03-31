Is Steph Curry playing tonight against San Antonio Spurs? Latest on NBA 3-point leader's status (March 31)

Steph Curry will play on Sunday night against the San Antonio Spurs. The Golden State Warriors star isn't on the team's injury report. Curry has enjoyed a relatively healthy season, playing 67 of the team's 73 games. All of his injury issues have been contact blows.

The two-time MVP has averaged 26.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists, shooting 44.8%, including 40.2% from 3. The Warriors have gone 1-5 in Curry's six absences, which sums up why his health is crucial for their success amid a rough season. The Spurs have handed one of those five losses to the Warriors.

The 39-34 Warriors are 10th in the West with nine games left. They are only a game clear of the 11th-seeded Houston Rockets, who have won their last 11 consecutive games.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry has dealt with knee and ankle injuries this season. He suffered a knee ailment in November and missed two games for it. One absence came as rest in January on the second night of a back-to-back, while his most recent issue was the ankle injury on Mar. 7 against the Chicago Bulls, forcing him to miss three more games.

Steph Curry Stats vs. San Antonio Spurs

Curry has averaged 21.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 5.8 apg in 35 outings against the Spurs, winning 17 times. They are one of the few teams he holds a losing record against.

Curry had 35 points on 11 of 20 shooting, including seven triples in a 118-112 win on Nov. 24 when the teams faced off for the first time this season. He missed the last two meetings with an ankle injury. The Warriors went 1-1 in those games.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs?

NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Southwest (San Antonio) will broadcast the Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs game. Fans outside the US and local regions can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET (4:00 PM PT) at Frost Bank Center.

The Warriors are the favorites to win this contest despite Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson's iffy status to play the game as the Spurs will be without Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson.

Steph Curry, Victor Wembanyama and Draymond Green will be the marquee players to suit up for this contest.

