Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Spurs? Latest on Warriors superstar's availability (March 30)

Steph Curry, fresh off his 23-point game in New Orleans, is expected to be back in the lineup on Sunday evening for the Golden State Warriors' road game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Curry carries a questionable status as he is not 100% fit and has been playing through some pain. The four-time NBA champion sustained a pelvic contusion on Mar. 20 and, unsurprisingly, was sorely missed as the Warriors dropped both games he missed, including a 26-point loss to Miami.

He returned to the lineup on Friday and provided a spark the team badly needed considering their position in the Western Conference standings. Steph Curry led the team with 23 points, four rebounds and six assists but shot just 5-of-16 from three.

Speaking to reporters in New Orleans after the game, Curry said his recent injury reminded him of his 2021 tailbone fall but assured them it's a deep contusion, which isn't as serious.

"I'll feel it for a while, but I can play, and I can't make it worse," Curry said. "It didn't bother me, I'm just aware of it."

It's worth noting that the ability to play through pain is as much of a skill for NBA players as anything else. Fans will be hoping he gets completely healed before the playoffs.

Steph Curry stat vs San Antonio Spurs

Steph Curry has fared relatively well against the Spurs. He has played 37 regular-season games against them, averaging 22.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 5.8 apg. He has won 18 of those games.

In the reverse matchup on Nov. 20, Curry had a below-standard outing with 14 points in a 104-94 defeat. That was the Spurs' second win over the Warriors in their last nine meetings. However, the mercurial guard’s highest-scoring performance against them came almost a decade ago when he posted 37 points in 2016.

What to expect from Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs

The Warriors and LA Clippers currently share a 42-31 record. However, the Clippers hold the tiebreaker advantage in head-to-head matchups, placing them in the sixth and final automatic playoff spot, while the Warriors find themselves in seventh.

Fortunately, they still have time to turn things around in the competitive Western Conference. However, if their current slump persists, they might find themselves fighting just to remain in the play-in race.

