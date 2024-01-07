Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Toronto Raptors? Latest on Golden State Warriors star's status (Jan. 7)

Steph Curry will see action on Sunday night when the Golden State Warriors host the Toronto Raptors. Curry is not listed on the Warriors' injury report ahead of their battle against the Raptors, making him available to play.

However, his new backcourt partner, Chris Paul, will not see action in the said game and for the foreseeable future as well. He suffered a left-hand fracture during the Golden State Warriors' last game against the Detroit Pistons.

According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Chris Paul will undergo surgery and he could be out for at least a month.

Meanwhile, Gary Payton II was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, and he is expected to be re-evaluated in three weeks. He will be out for the Warriors during the said timeframe.

Jonathan Kuminga, on the other hand, is nursing a toe injury and is currently listed as "questionable" for the Toronto Raptors-Golden State Warriors game.

Kuminga played through the injury in the Warriors' previous game against the Pistons.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry carried the fight for the Golden State Warriors in their 113-109 win against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Curry finished with 26 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in the victory.

Steph Curry's stats vs. Toronto Raptors

Steph Curry played 21 games against the Toronto Raptors, averaging 27.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

In their last meeting on Jan. 27, 2023, Curry had 35 points on 13-of-21 shooting including 4-of-8 on 3s, seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals.

Golden State Warriors welcome back Draymond Green

Steph Curry's longtime pal Draymond Green is expected to be in attendance when the Golden State Warriors host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

The NBA officially lifted its indefinite suspension on Draymond Green following a flagrant foul on Jusuf Nurkic last month, capping the ban at 12 games.

However, Green is not expected to play for the Warriors just yet and will just be a spectator, so he might be sitting next to Paul.

Curry, who had great battles with Paul when they were on opposing sides, was saddened that the superstar floor general will miss some time due to his broken hand.

"I just feel for him personally because he does such an amazing job of taking care of his body, preparing himself day in, day out," Curry said. "Nobody sees the hours he puts in, especially at this stage of his career."

Curry is expected to return to his natural point guard spot in Chris Paul's absence, and it could also mean more playing for Brandin Podziemski.