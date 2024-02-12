Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest on 10x NBA All-Star's status (February 12)

The Golden State Warriors are coming off Saturday's thrilling 113-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns thanks to a Steph Curry clutch 3-point basket. The last-second shot came off a Brandin Podziemzki inbound pass with just over three seconds left. Curry made a tough catch and sank a long-distance basket to put his team up by one with just seven-tenths of a second left.

That win over the Suns puts the Warriors at .500 with a 25-25 record. They are currently sitting in the 10th spot in the Western Conference after struggling for most of the season. However, some new life has been breathed into them as their most recent victory gives them a four-game winning streak.

Steph Curry has been instrumental in his team's recent stretch of matchups. Outside of his nine-point performance against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 7, he has been a leader on offense and key in helping the beleaguered Warriors stay afloat.

In the game against the Suns, he put up 30 points on 10 or 22 shooting from the field and 9 for 16 from downtown. He also dished six assists and grabbed nine rebounds.

Steph Curry injury status

Steph Curry is not listed on the Warriors' injury report and should be good to go in their upcoming contest against the eleventh-place Utah Jazz on Monday. He has managed to stay on the court this season, only missing three outings.

The first two games he missed happened on Nov. 14 against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Nov. 16 against the OKC Thunder. The last time he was unavailable was against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 13.

Although the Warriors remain without Chris Paul, who has not played since Jan. 7, they will have Curry available for their showdown against the Suns.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry being able to remain on the court has been a blessing for the struggling Golden State Warriors. He and Jonathan Kuminga have been the brightest spots for an aging Warriors squad whose other stars have performed far below expectations.

This season, Curry has played in 47 matchups. Throughout these contests, he has averaged 28.1 points on 46.4 FG% and 42.1% from downtown. He has also averaged 4.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

His availability against the Utah Jazz will be crucial as they hope to secure their fifth straight victory to tie their longest win streak this season.

Furthermore, a triumph will be crucial for the Warriors since the Jazz are sitting directly behind them in the standings, and securing a win will separate them further, giving Golden State a better chance at maintaining its spot as a potential play-in team.

How to watch Warriors vs. Jazz

The upcoming game between the Warriors and the Jazz can be streamed with a live or on-demand NBA League Pass subscription. For those who do not have a sub, it will be available through NBC Sports in the Bay Area or on KJZZ in Utah.

This will be the first of four matchups between the two this season.

